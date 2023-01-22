JUST IN
US Justice Department searches Biden's home, finds six classified documents

The Justice Department took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings

United States | Joe Biden | US Department of Justice

AP  |  Washington 

Joe Biden
Photo: Bloomberg

The Justice Department has searched President Joe Biden's home in Delaware and located six documents containing classification markings and also took possession of some of his notes, the president's lawyer said.

Bob Bauer, a lawyer for the president, said on Saturday that the Justice Department conducted the search at Biden's Wilmington residence on Friday. He said it lasted about 13 hours.

The Justice Department "took possession of materials it deemed within the scope of its inquiry, including six items consisting of documents with classification markings and surrounding materials, some of which were from the President's service in the Senate and some of which were from his tenure as Vice President," Bauer said in a statement.

The prosecutors also "took for further review personally handwritten notes from the vice-presidential years", he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 22 2023. 07:03 IST

