JUST IN
Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage
FTA negotiations with India 'well advanced', next round soon: UK minister
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects troops' combat readiness along LAC
French President Macron floats new military spending plan amid Ukraine war
Death toll after avalanche on Tibet highway rises to 13, rescue efforts on
European Union's Breton warns TikTok CEO to comply with new digital rules
US announces another $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine
Hundreds flee after fire breaks out in south Seoul, over 60 homes gutted
US hits debt ceiling, Treasury Department takes measures to finance govt
Time for Turkey to ratify Finland, Sweden's NATO applications: US
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
Petrol stocks may dry up in Pakistan as banks refuse to open, confirm LCs
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Contract personnel deleted software files: US on mega aviation outage

The US has blamed the third-party contractors for last week's mega outage that grounded thousands of flights, saying that "contract personnel unintentionally deleted files"

Topics
USA | Aviation

IANS  |  San Francisco 

US Capitol
The US Capitol is reflected in the skylight roof of the visitors center in Washington, US. Photo: Reuters

The US has blamed the third-party contractors for last week's mega outage that grounded thousands of flights, saying that "contract personnel unintentionally deleted files" while working on the 30-year-old software.

In a statement, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the files were deleted "while working to correct synchronisation between the live primary database and a backup database".

"The agency has so far found no evidence of a cyber-attack or malicious intent. The FAA continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the outage," it added.

A glitch in the FAA software, which grounded thousands of flights in the country earlier this week, is at least 30 years old and six years away from being updated.

The aviation administration said it has made the necessary repairs to the system and has taken steps to make the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system "more resilient".

The agency is acting quickly to adopt any other lessons "learned in our efforts to ensure the continuing robustness of the nation's air traffic control system".

As a result of the massive nationwide technical glitch, more than 10,000 flights in and out of the US were delayed, while more than 1,300 others were cancelled.

The CNN reported that the core operating system for the database has been around since the 1990s.

"Regardless of the improvements made to the system in recent years, it still has the heart of an 89-year-old man," a government source was quoted as saying in the report.

President Joe Biden had called for a "full investigation" into the incident.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Sat, January 21 2023. 15:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.