Russia's Gazprom says will halt gas supplies to Netherlands from today

Russia's Export has said it would suspend to Dutch energy company GasTerra from Tuesday due to its refusal to pay in rubles.

"By the end of the working day on Monday (the payment deadline outlined in the contract), Export did not receive any payments from GasTerra for the gas supplied in April," local media reported citing Export on Monday.

GasTerra announced that it did not intend to pay for the supplied gas in rubles, Gazprom said, adding that it would suspend deliveries from May 31 until a payment is made in accordance with a Russian presidential decree from March, Xinhua news agency reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 31 on new rules regarding natural gas trade with "unfriendly" countries and regions. According to the decree, existing contracts would be halted if these buyers refused to pay in rubles.

