Russia's Gazprom says will halt gas supplies to Netherlands from today

-
ALSO READ
Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from GAIL India: Report
Europe needs 56 bn cubic mt gas to fill 90% storage facilities: Gazprom
India's GAIL continues to pay for Russian LNG imports in US dollar
Russia's Gazprom stops gas exports to Finland over payments dispute
Russia's Gazprom seeks gas payments in euros from GAIL: Report
-
Russia's Gazprom Export has said it would suspend gas supplies to Dutch energy company GasTerra from Tuesday due to its refusal to pay in rubles.
"By the end of the working day on Monday (the payment deadline outlined in the contract), Gazprom Export did not receive any payments from GasTerra for the gas supplied in April," local media reported citing Gazprom Export on Monday.
GasTerra announced that it did not intend to pay for the supplied gas in rubles, Gazprom said, adding that it would suspend deliveries from May 31 until a payment is made in accordance with a Russian presidential decree from March, Xinhua news agency reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on March 31 on new rules regarding natural gas trade with "unfriendly" countries and regions. According to the decree, existing contracts would be halted if these buyers refused to pay in rubles.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU