European shares rise as China growth hopes boost luxury, tech stocks

-
ALSO READ
Shanghai hospital bears the brunt of China's Covid-19 response
China tries to limit economic blow of Shanghai shutdown due to Covid surge
Shanghai to start easing lockdown after another mass testing
Shanghai to cancel several restrictions on companies to aid economy
Covid: Locked-down Shanghai residents barter for what money can't buy
-
European shares touched their highest level in almost a month on Monday, with optimism buoyed by China's easing of COVID-19 restrictions and adding of new stimulus.
Authorities in China's commercial hub of Shanghai will facilitate conditions for businesses to resume work from Wednesday, while city officials announced an action plan to boost the economy, supporting hopes for improved growth and demand from the world's second-largest economy.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.6% to 447.79, a level not seen since early May, boosted the most by luxury firms, which derive significant demand from China.
Loius-Vuitton owner LVMH, Hermes, Pernod Ricard and Burberry rose between 0.6% and 4.4%.
"There's a big sigh of relief... that more stringent restrictions will be eased, particularly in Shanghai and Beijing, because (investors have) been really worried about the ongoing zero COVID strategy and the impact for China's economy," said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
Gains were largely broad-based, led by a 2.0% jump in technology stocks. Still, trading volumes are expected to be subdued with U.S. markets closed for the Memorial Day holiday.
European stocks enjoyed their best week since mid-March a week ago as upbeat U.S. consumer sentiment data, signs of peaking inflation and clarity on the Federal Reserve's plans calmed market participants.
This week, data is expected to show euro zone inflation rose further from last month's record high, piling pressure on the European Central Bank.
German inflation rose to its highest in nearly half a century in May on the back of soaring energy and food prices, strengthening the case for a big, half a percentage point European Central Bank interest rate hike in July.
Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, said the data "provides more ammunition for those who will argue at next week's monetary policy meeting that the ECB should exit negative interest rates promptly, rather than at the leisurely pace."
Monday's gains saw the STOXX 600 cut monthly losses to 0.9%.
It has logged gains only in March this year.
Sanofi slid 1.9% after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration put an actual use trial of its Cialis erectile Ddysfunction treatment on clinical hold.
Telecom Italia jumped 3.1% after the company and Italian state investor CDP signed a preliminary agreement to combine the phone group's fixed network assets with those of state-owned broadband rival Open Fiber.
The telecom sector fell 0.6% as Deutsche Telekom and Cellnex declined. A report said Canada's Brookfield and the Spanish firm are eying a $21 billion bid for Deutsche Telekom's towers unit.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU