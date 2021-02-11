US Navy conducts maritime exercise with Turkish counterpart in Black Sea

-
Turkey's Defence Ministry has confirmed that the country's Navy along its US counterparts conducted a maritime exercise in the Black Sea.
"The frigates TCG TURGUTREIS and TCG ORUCREIS of the Turkish Naval Forces conducted a joint maritime exercise with the USS PORTER and USS DONALD COOK destroyers of the US Navy in the Black Sea," Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Twitter on Wednesday.
"Two Turkish Air Force F-16s and one US maritime patrol aircraft also participated in the maritime exercise," it said.
The training conducted for the fundamental types of naval warfare has "further strengthened cooperation between the naval forces of the two countries and has contributed to their interoperability", the Ministry added.
It recalled that the Turkish naval forces command has been maintaining the "Black Sea Harmony Operation" since March 1, 2004 to contribute to the peace and security of the Black Sea within the framework of the "regional ownership" principle.
As part of the operations, frigates, corvettes, assault boats, submarines and sea patrol planes display their flags and show their presence in the Black Sea, and various observations and expeditions are conducted, it added.
Within the scope of its planned activities, the Turkish Naval Forces conduct joint training and exercises at every opportunity with the elements of NATO, friendly and allied naval forces which have arrived in the Black Sea and regularly participates in the exercises organised by riparian countries, the Ministry added.
