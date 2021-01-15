US new rules to block telecom tech purchases from China, 5 others

-
The United States on Thursday (local time) announced new rules to block purchases of technology and communication equipment from five "foreign adversaries" including China.
Department of Commerce announced a new rule aimed to ensure the security of the supply chain for Information and Communications Technology and Services (ICTS). Apart from China the department also named Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela under Nicolas Maduro regime as adversaries.
"US Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross issued an interim final rule to address the national security, economic security, and public health and safety concerns related to ICTS Transactions. The rule will ensure the resilience of, and trust in, our nation's ICTS supply chain, and, for the purposes of this rule, identifies six foreign governments or foreign non-government persons as foreign adversaries," a statement said.
The Commerce Secretary further said that by securing the ICTS supply chain, American citizens and businesses will be protected against the "vulnerabilities that could undermine the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of their personal information or sensitive data by malicious foreign adversaries and those who wish harm on the United States".
"Today's rule will be effective 60 days from publication, and Commerce is committed to issuing a subsequent final rule in which the Department will consider and respond to additional comments received. In addition, the Department will implement procedures for a licensing process 120 days from publication," the statement added.
