US places India on priority watch list for intellectual property protection

The US on Wednesday placed India on the ‘Priority Watch List’ for lack of sufficient measurable improvements to its framework on the “long-standing” and “new challenges” that have negatively affected American right holders over the past year.

The US placed 10 countries, including some of its major trading partners like India and China, on the list, alleging that enforcement of the intellectual properties have deteriorated or remained at inadequate levels and the Americans who rely on their protection have difficulty with fair and equitable market access.

The countries placed on the list by the Trump administration on (IP) related issues are Algeria, Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Venezuela.