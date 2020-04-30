JUST IN
US places India on priority watch list for intellectual property protection

The US placed 10 countries, including some of its major trading partners like India and China, on the list, alleging that enforcement of the intellectual properties have deteriorated

The countries placed on the list by the Trump administration on intellectual property (IP) related issues are Algeria, Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Venezuela. Image from Shutterstock

The US on Wednesday placed India on the ‘Priority Watch List’ for lack of sufficient measurable improvements to its intellectual property framework on the “long-standing” and “new challenges” that have negatively affected American right holders over the past year.

The US placed 10 countries, including some of its major trading partners like India and China, on the list, alleging that enforcement of the intellectual properties have deteriorated or remained at inadequate levels and the Americans who rely on their protection have difficulty with fair and equitable market access.

The countries placed on the list by the Trump administration on intellectual property (IP) related issues are Algeria, Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Venezuela.

Trump, White House unfollow Modi, other Indian handles

US President Donald Trump and the official Twitter handle of the President of the United States of America — The White House – has unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of India and other Indian handles on the social media platform.

As of now, the White House is following 13 handles, all related to US administration and Trump.
First Published: Thu, April 30 2020. 02:13 IST

