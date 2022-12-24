JUST IN
Business Standard

US records over 12,000 deaths from flu this season, CDC estimates show

Over 20,700 people were hospitalised due to flu in the US in the latest week ending December 17, CDC data showed

Topics
Flu | United States | healthcare

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

covid, flu
Representative Image

There have been at least 18 million illnesses, 190,000 hospitalisations, and 12,000 deaths from flu so far this season in the US, according to the latest estimates released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Seasonal influenza activity remains high but is declining in most areas, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the CDC.

Over 20,700 people were hospitalised due to flu in the US in the latest week ending December 17, CDC data showed.

Seventeen influenza-associated pediatric deaths were reported this week, for a total of 47 pediatric flu deaths reported so far this season.

The CDC urged the public to get flu shot annually to prevent infection and serious outcomes.

--IANS

int/sha

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 08:30 IST

