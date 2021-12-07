US reiterates support to Taiwan amid increasing Chinese military incursions

Amid increasing China's military incursions in Taiwan, Secretary of Commerce Gina M Raimondo on Monday reiterated Washington's support to Taipei and said that the is eager to work with the democratic island on commercial issues of common concern.

The developments came during a phone call between Raimondo and Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua, News reported.

"Working together, we can build business connections and generate further investments which will ultimately create good-paying jobs, strengthen critical supply chains, and deepen our overall economic relationship," Raimondo said.

As reported by News, Raimondo also said that the is eager to continue working together with Taiwan on commercial issues of common concern, especially regarding semiconductor supply chains and related matters.

Raimondo and Wang also announced that the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) and the Taipei Economic Cultural and Representative Office (TECRO), have decided to partner with the US Department of Commerce's Trade Administration (ITA) and Taiwan's Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), to develop commercial programs and explore actions to strengthen critical supply chains, US Department of Commerce said in a press release.

During the interaction, both sides also pledged to frequently communicate with partners and stakeholders across vital supply chains and associated customer bases.

They also promised to seek other ways to support semiconductors and other supply chains and agreed to plan and to get together for the first meeting of the TTIC in the near future, Taiwan News reported citing the press release.

The US has been extending support to Taiwan in several areas amid China's increase in military incursion towards the democratic island.

Earlier, has also asked the US to immediately "stop elevating relations with Taiwan" following the second US-Taiwan Economic Prosperity Partnership Dialogue held in the prior week.

