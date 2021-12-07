Biden unlikely to receive offer from Putin to join Normandy Four: Kremlin

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to offer US President Joe Biden to join the Normandy Four format, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, noting that the effectiveness of this format is currently very modest.
"He [Biden] is unlikely to receive such an offer from president Putin because it is a self-sufficient format. Although its effectiveness is now very modest due to the position of Kiev, due to the fact that Kiev does not fulfill the Minsk agreements. But still, both Paris and Berlin still believed that this is a self-sufficient format and there is no need to expand it," Peskov told the Channel One broadcaster.
