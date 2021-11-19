Moderate quake jolts eastern Turkey; several homes damaged

-
ALSO READ
4.4 magnitude quake hits Manipur's Ukhrul; tremors felt at depth of 70 km
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
Assam rocked by 4.2-magnitude quake, fifth tremor to hit region in 24 hours
UNGA chief 'saddened' by India's reactions to his Kashmir statements
Evacuation of Russian tourists underway after wildfires in southern Turkey
-
An earthquake with magnitude 5.1 jolted Erzurum province in eastern Turkey on Friday, demolishing a number of houses in some villages, officials said.
At least two people were extracted alive from beneath fallen rubble but there were no immediate reports of deaths or other people being trapped.
The quake, which was centered in the town of Koprukoy, struck at 3:40 p.m. (1240GMT), Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Directorate said. It was felt in the nearby provinces of Mus and Diyarbakir, private NTV television reported.
Erzurum's mayor Oktay Memis told NTV that the quake caused some houses to collapse in three or four villages. Rescuers in Koprukoy's Topcu neighborhood later pulled out two people alive from the debris of a collapsed structure, Memis later told the state-run Anadolu Agency, but did not provide details.
The quake also caused rocks to tumble onto a highway near Koprukoy, temporarily shutting it down.
The quake came just two days after a similarly moderately-strong temblor hit the northwestern province of Duzce, sending people out into the streets in panic.
Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.
Some 18,000 people were killed in two powerful earthquakes that struck northwest Turkey in 1999.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU