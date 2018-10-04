JUST IN
US shooting: One police officer killed, 6 injured in South Carolina

My thoughts and prayers are with the Florence County Sheriff's Office and the Florence Police Department in South Carolina, Trump tweeted

AFP/PTI  |  Washington 

US police.Representative image

Seven US police officers were shot during an "active shooter" incident in South Carolina state, US media reported.

CNN cited the coroner in Florence County, inland from the coastal resort of Myrtle Beach, as saying one officer had died from his wounds in the incident on Wednesday.

It said the officer was among seven -- two city officers and three Florence County Sheriff's deputies, who were wounded.

There were no immediate details on the condition of the other officers, after the latest shooting involving police in the United States.

The Florence County Emergency Management office had reported on Twitter at about 5:00 pm that an "active shooter" situation was under way in Florence.


One hour later it said the incident had ended with a suspect in custody.

According to preliminary data from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, 107 officers had been killed this year, prior to the latest case.

More than one-third of the deaths were linked to firearms. They were among more than 30,000 deaths annually linked to guns throughout the country.
First Published: Thu, October 04 2018. 07:12 IST

