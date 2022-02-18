US State Secy Blinken expresses concern over civilian casualties in Yemen

US Secretary of State on Thursday (local time) expressed deep concern with the uptick in civilian casualties in as well as the region and condemned attacks by all parties that lead to an escalation in and extend the conflict.

In a talk with UN Special Envoy for Hans Grundberg, Blinken stressed the urgent need for de-escalation and for all parties to abide by their obligations under humanitarian law, including those obligations related to the protection of civilians, read State Department spokesperson Ned Price statement.

"We want to see Yemeni lives improved and a space for Yemenis to collectively determine their own futures. In my call with @UN @OSE_Yemen Special Envoy Grundberg, I expressed our support for an inclusive political framework for peace and a durable resolution ending the conflict," tweeted Blinken.

The US State Secretary also communicated his support for the UN Special Envoy's ongoing efforts to develop an inclusive political framework and reiterated that justice and accountability will be key to securing an enduring peace in Yemen, added the statement.

Secretary Blinken welcomed collaboration to advance a durable resolution that ends the conflict in Yemen, improves Yemeni lives, and creates the space for Yemenis to collectively determine their own future.

He reiterated that resolving the conflict in Yemen remains a top US foreign policy priority.

Yemen has been mired in civil war since September 2014 when the Houthi militia forced the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi out of the capital Sanaa.

