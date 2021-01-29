US State Secy, EU Representative discuss 'strong cooperation' on China

-
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed ways to further US-EU bilateral ties and agreed to continue 'strong cooperation' on issues related to China.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell today to discuss ways to repair, revitalize, and raise the level of ambition in the US-EU relationship," the State Department said in a statement.
"The Secretary and the High Representative also agreed to continue strong US-EU cooperation on issues related to China," the statement said.
Blinken thanked Borrel for the European Union's leadership in various areas in recent years and emphasized the United States' desire to work with the bloc as well as its member states to address issues like the COVID-19 response, climate change, Transatlantic data flows, and economic cooperation.
The ties between US-China plummeted during (former US President) Donald Trump's term over several issues concerning trade, Hong Kong, South China Sea, and human rights.
