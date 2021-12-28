US steals Syria's resources, imposes illegitimate sanctions: Syrian FM

JUST IN
World stock prices gain, oil prices eased on strong US holiday sales

Business Standard

The US is stealing natural resources from Syria and imposing illegitimate sanctions, Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said

IANS  |  Damascus 

Syrian flag, flag

The US is stealing natural resources from Syria and imposing illegitimate sanctions, Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in an interview.

The US forces with the help of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia, continue to steal the Syrian oil, wheat, and cotton, Mekdad told the national TV on Monday.

He added that the SDF with the assistance of the US forces is holding 60,000 people in the al-Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syria, noting that the SDF is stealing the aid that is sent to the refugees, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Foreign Minister claimed that US sanctions against Syria are "illegitimate" and aimed at destabilising the country.

First Published: Tue, December 28 2021. 08:50 IST

