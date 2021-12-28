US steals Syria's resources, imposes illegitimate sanctions: Syrian FM

The US is stealing natural resources from and imposing illegitimate sanctions, Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in an interview.

The US forces with the help of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia, continue to steal the Syrian oil, wheat, and cotton, Mekdad told the national TV on Monday.

He added that the SDF with the assistance of the US forces is holding 60,000 people in the al-Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syria, noting that the SDF is stealing the aid that is sent to the refugees, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Foreign Minister claimed that US sanctions against are "illegitimate" and aimed at destabilising the country.

