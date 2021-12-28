US steals Syria's resources, imposes illegitimate sanctions: Syrian FM

-
ALSO READ
Iran and Syria vow to confront US sanctions imposed on two regional allies
Syria refugees suffered abuse, torture upon return, says Amnesty
Turkish Parliament ratifies launching cross-border ops in Iraq, Syria
Supreme head of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church of India passes away
241 civilians killed in Syria by explosive war leftovers this year
-
The US is stealing natural resources from Syria and imposing illegitimate sanctions, Syria's Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said in an interview.
The US forces with the help of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia, continue to steal the Syrian oil, wheat, and cotton, Mekdad told the national TV on Monday.
He added that the SDF with the assistance of the US forces is holding 60,000 people in the al-Hol refugee camp in northeastern Syria, noting that the SDF is stealing the aid that is sent to the refugees, Xinhua news agency reported.
Meanwhile, the Syrian Foreign Minister claimed that US sanctions against Syria are "illegitimate" and aimed at destabilising the country.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU