UK logs 98,515 Covid cases in 24 hrs; infections tally tops 12 mn

The reported 98,515 COVID-19 fresh cases and 143 deaths in the past 24 hours on Monday (local time).

The country in the past seven days has recorded 763,295 infections and 742 deaths, according to the official data released by the government.

The variant is continuously increasing the transmission among people in the country. For some days, the has been reporting the highest single-day COVID-19 infections across the world following the emergence of the new variant.

In the wake of the rising cases, the National Health Service in the UK has said that all adults are now eligible to book a COVID-19 booster dose.

The booster helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19, NHS added.

Meanwhile, the UK government is urging its citizens to get vaccinated.

"We know two jabs do not give you enough protection against so whether it is your first, second or booster jab I urge you to book an appointment now," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet on Monday.

He also urged the people to act cautiously given the rising number of cases.

"Most importantly I urge everyone to get their first, second or booster jab without delay to protect yourselves and your loved ones," Johnson added.

