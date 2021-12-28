UK logs 98,515 Covid cases in 24 hrs; infections tally tops 12 mn

-
ALSO READ
Tokyo reports 4,515 fresh Covid cases amid Summer Olympics 2020
FPIs turn cautious, pull out Rs 4,515 cr from Indian equities in July
Global carmakers now target $515 billion for electric vehicles, batteries
Global carmakers now target $515 billion for EVs and batteries
WHO Europe urges caution during holidays amid double coronavirus surge
-
The UK reported 98,515 COVID-19 fresh cases and 143 deaths in the past 24 hours on Monday (local time).
The country in the past seven days has recorded 763,295 infections and 742 deaths, according to the official data released by the UK government.
The Omicron variant is continuously increasing the transmission among people in the country. For some days, the UK has been reporting the highest single-day COVID-19 infections across the world following the emergence of the new variant.
In the wake of the rising cases, the National Health Service in the UK has said that all adults are now eligible to book a COVID-19 booster dose.
The booster helps give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19, NHS added.
Meanwhile, the UK government is urging its citizens to get vaccinated.
"We know two jabs do not give you enough protection against Omicron so whether it is your first, second or booster jab I urge you to book an appointment now," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a tweet on Monday.
He also urged the people to act cautiously given the rising number of Omicron cases.
"Most importantly I urge everyone to get their first, second or booster jab without delay to protect yourselves and your loved ones," Johnson added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU