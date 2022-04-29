US to continue engaging with India over Ukraine crisis: White House

The is engaging with over the issue of Ukraine and this will continue in the upcoming summit in Japan next month, Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters here.

"We have had a number of engagements, as you know, with leaders in about our approach to supporting the Ukrainians in this war, whether that is sanctions and the enormous sanctions package we've put in place or, of course, the assistance we've provided. We will convey the same sentiments in this meeting," Psaki said.

She was responding to a question on the summit in Japan in May and how the issue of Ukraine would be raised or discussed.

The comprises Japan, India, Australia and the and the US Administration has said President will be meeting Indian Prime Minister there.

"This meeting is several weeks away, so a lot can certainly happen. And as you know, other members of Quad have also been vital partners and supporters of the Ukrainians' effort to fight the war," Psaki said.

"Japan--just as an example--has not only provided a range of assistance but they've also agreed to divert some of the LNG resources to help Europe. So, there are a number of steps they have also taken that will be a part of the discussion," she said.

