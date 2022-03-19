'US trying to drive a wedge between China and Russia', says report

A Chinese state media reports says that it couldn't be any clearer that the US is eager to exploit the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict to drive a wedge between Beijing and Moscow.

"For a long time, the West has misinterpreted the China-Russia relationship, believing it's based on expediency and could be easily torn apart. The truth is, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination has withstood the test of the time and is rock solid. It's China's most important and stable diplomatic strategic asset that cannot be damaged," said the Global Times report.

An increasing number of Western media reports and analyses have emerged to hype how China's ties with Russia have made "uncomfortable" and "awkward" and warn that Beijing risks isolation if it doesn't distance itself from Moscow.

NATO's eastward expansion is the root cause of Russia's anger and military operation in Ukraine, the Global Times report said.

It's the US that should put out the fire it lit in Ukraine. Ridiculously, it is demanding Beijing to do this job at the cost of damaging China-Russia relations. This is unreasonable and insidious. By pushing to denounce Russia and asking to bear the responsibility for the fatal strategic mistake the US and NATO made in the construction of so-called European security, Washington has no intention of hiding its desire to sow discord between China and Russia, the report said.

"If China really pressures Russia in a way that is inconsistent with the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination, it will only undermine the China-Russia relationship and sabotage mutual trust, which will be a huge strategic loss to both sides. This is what the US is eager and happy to see.

"Not like the petty followers that Washington can manipulate at will, China and Russia are both independent great powers. It will never dance to the tune of the US or sacrifice relations with Russia to satisfy US demands," the Global Times report added.

--IANS

san/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)