US, UAE sign agreement for enhanced consular privileges and immunities

United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday (local time) signed an Enhanced Consular Privileges and Immunities Agreement providing protection to Emirati and American consular staff

ANI  |  US 

Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan greets visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo prior to their formal meeting at Al-Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi late on Saturday. Pompeo said he would ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin S
The United States and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday (local time) signed an Enhanced Consular Privileges and Immunities Agreement providing protection to Emirati and American consular staff serving their citizens in both countries.

According to an official statement issued by the US Department of State, this agreement will boost the ability of consular staff to protect the interests of citizens and advance national interests.

"The United States and the United Arab Emirates signed an Enhanced Consular Privileges and Immunities Agreement which will provide enhanced protections to Emirati and American consular staff serving their citizens in both countries. This agreement will strengthen the ability of consular staff to protect the interests of citizens and advance national interests, and is a testament to the value that the United States and the UAE place on the safety and morale of their consular teams," read the statement.

It further said, "The UAE continues to be an important strategic partner in maintaining stability in the Gulf, protecting American interests in the Middle East, and ensuring the free flow of commerce throughout the Gulf region."

"We are grateful for the strong bilateral partnership we continue to have with the UAE and look forward to future initiatives," the State Department added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 13 2020. 06:58 IST

