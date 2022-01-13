US watching China Covid lockdown, sees likely economic impact: White House

-
The United States is monitoring the lockdowns imposed in the central Chinese city of Anyang and assesses that they are likely to have an impact isolated to the Chinese market, US National Economic Council Director Brian Deese said during a White House press briefing.
"With respect to China specifically and the current moment, we're monitoring it very closely. As we assess the issue today, the lockdowns are most likely to have an effect isolated in China, because the production facilities in those geographies are principally suppliers to the Chinese market," Deese said on Wednesday.
The Chinese government imposed lockdowns in Anyang, Henan province following the emergence of Omicron COVID-19 variants in the city, which has a population of over 5 million people.
The lockdown duration is yet to be announced and will be declared separately at a future date.
Anyang is the second Chinese city to announce cases from the Omicron variant, following reported cases in Tianjin in December. Taiwan and Hong Kong have also reported Omicron cases.
