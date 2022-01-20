US will respond if Russian forces move across Ukrainian border: Jen Psaki

-
If any Russian military forces move across Ukrainian border, they will be met with a "swift, severe, and united response" from the United States and its allies, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday (local time).
In a statement, Psaki said, "President Biden has been clear with the Russian President: If any Russian military forces move across the Ukrainian border, that's a renewed invasion, and it will be met with a swift, severe, and united response from the United States and our Allies."
"President Biden also knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will be met with a decisive, reciprocal, and united response," the statement further said.
Meanwhile, in order to diffuse tensions between America and Russia over the issue of Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken travelled to Kyiv.
He met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and warned that Russian forces could attack at "very short notice," reported NHK World.
About 100 thousand Russian soldiers have massed along the border. But their commanders have said they have no plans to invade.
The Biden administration has approved an additional 200 million dollars in defensive military aid for Ukraine, reported NHK World. Zelenskyy stressed the importance of help and reiterated his country's ambitions of joining NATO.
Moreover, Blinken is scheduled to meet in Geneva on Friday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.
