US withdraws from two international pacts, says UN tribunal politicised

The on Wednesday pulled out of two agreements after and the Palestinians complained to the Court of Justice about US policies, the latest withdrawal by Washington from multilateral accords.

The US national security adviser John Bolton slammed the highest United Nations tribunal as “politicised and ineffective” as he announced that the United States would review all agreements that could expose it to binding decisions by the

Earlier on Wednesday the handed a victory to Tehran, ordering the US to ensure that sanctions against Iran, due to be tightened next month, do not affect humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety.

Tehran had argued that the US sanctions imposed since May by the violated the terms their 1955 Treaty of Amity. Washington responded by pulling out of the treaty, a little-known agreement that was signed long before Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution that turned the two countries into arch enemies. The ICJ, based in The Hague, in the Netherlands, is the United Nations’ venue for resolving disputes between nations. There have been mounting concerns among US allies about the Trump administration’s commitment to multilateralism. In nearly two years, President has withdrawn the US from a nuclear agreement between six powers and Iran, pulled out of a global climate accord, left the UN cultural agency, and threatened NATO military allies that the United States would “go its own way” if members did not spend more on defense.

Bolton, citing what he called “Iran’s abuse of the ICJ,” said the United States would also withdraw from the “optional protocol” under the 1961 Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations.