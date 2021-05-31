USA gun violence: 2 dead, over 20 injured in Florida club shooting

-
Two people were killed and at least 20 others injured after three gunmen opened fire into a crowd at a club in the US state of Florida, authorities said.
Three people jumped out of an SUV with assault weapons and handguns and started firing into the crowd that gathered for a concert at the El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah city between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., on Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted Director of Miami-Dade Police Department Alfredo Ramirez III as saying to the media.
The banquet hall and billiards club had been rented out for a concert Saturday night.
"I am at the scene of another targeted and cowardly act of gun violence, where over 20 victims were shot and two have sadly died. These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice," he said in a tweet.
Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and 20 to 25 victims were rushed to hospital, he said.
At least one of the wounded was in critical condition, according to a CNN report.
Ramirez added that the police are looking for the assailants.
The Miami-Dade Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooters or their whereabouts to contact authorities.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis offered his condolences to the victims, saying: "We mourn the loss of the two victims and are praying for the recovery of the more than 20 people injured at El Mula Banquet Hall near Hialeah.
"We are working with local authorities to bring justice to the perpetrators."
--IANS
ksk/
