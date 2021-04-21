Police shoots, kills teenage girl in Columbus, US: Report

-
ALSO READ
A giant step forward but we can't stop here: Biden after Floyd verdict
Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle George Floyd family lawsuit
US: Ex-cop Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death
Fearing poll-related violence, security tightens across US; stores board up
US: Murder case against ex-cop in George Floyd's death goes to the jury
-
Police shot and killed a teenage girl Tuesday afternoon in Columbus just as the verdict was being announced in the trial for the killing of George Floyd.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was at the scene Tuesday night on the city's southeast side, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
Officers had responded to an attempted stabbing call when police shot the girl at about 4:45 p.m., the newspaper reported. The 911 caller reported a female was trying to stab them before hanging up, according to the Dispatch.
The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured, the newspaper reported.
This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted. We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible.
Police who answered the department's phone and officers on scene were not immediately able to provide details to The Associated Press.
A crowd had gathered Tuesday night at the scene on Legion Lane, which police had partially blocked off to traffic. Others gathered at the city's police headquarters to protest, a week after officers pepper-sprayed a group that tried to enter the headquarters over the police killing of a man who had a gun in a hospital emergency room.
The shooting happened about 25 minutes before a judge read the verdict convicting former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder and manslaughter in the killing of Floyd.
Kimberly Shepherd, 50, who has lived in the neighbourhood for 17 years, said she knew the victim.
The neighborhood has definitely went through its changes, but nothing like this, Shepherd said of the shooting. But this is the worst thing that has ever happened out here and unfortunately it is at the hands of police.
Shepherd and her neighbour Jayme Jones, 51, had celebrated the guilty verdict of Chauvin. But things changed quickly, she said.
We were happy about the verdict. But you couldn't even enjoy that," Shepherd said. Because as you're getting one phone call that he was guilty, I'm getting the next phone call that this is happening in my neighbourhood.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU