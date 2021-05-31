Pak's Covid body suggests postponing of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir polls

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
International Mountain Day: How are they under threat and what's at stake
India committed to retrieving PoJK: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Changing a monolith
India always respects LoC ceasefire, Pak Army defaulter: Army commander
-
Pakistan's coronavirus-monitoring body, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday suggested postponing of the upcoming Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) election by two months amid COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of PoK, the NCOC stated that due to the rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, the polls should be delayed. The letter mentioned that large political gathering due to elections will lead to the further spread of the potentially deadly virus in the state, adding that the number of coronavirus positive cases are already high therein, reported Geo News.
The NCOC also said one million residents of PoK could be vaccinated by September 2021. It should be noted that the Kashmir Assembly's terms will end on July 29, but so far, the schedule for the new election has not been issued, The News International reported.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider had accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government of wanting to achieve its desired results in the Kashmir elections.
Farooq Haider said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan interferes in the election, then PoK will forget all courtesy. He said that no matter what Prime Minister does, Kashmir will never become a province. Haider added that he had received a letter from the NCOC to postpone the elections for the next two month, it reported further.
"Elections in PoK can only be postponed if there is external aggression," PM Farooq Haider said. "Such letters are an insult to the voters of Kashmir. This power is vested in the Legislative Assembly of PoK, however, this approach will create political tension in the state."
Haider had earlier said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan "did not even know that Kashmir has its own election commission," adding that "PM Imran Khan does not have the authority to introduce Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Kashmir."
He added that there is no reason to postpone the polls because by-elections were also held in the country despite the pandemic.
Pakistan has reported over 2,455 new infections, pushing the tally to 916,239. At least 73 more people have succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the nationwide COVID-19 death toll to 20,680, on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU