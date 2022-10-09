Vladimir Putin calls attack on Kerch Bridge to Crimea 'a terrorist act'

Russian news reports say President is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services.

"There's no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure, Putin said in a video of a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

Bastrykin said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism.

