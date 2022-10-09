JUST IN
Vladimir Putin calls attack on Kerch Bridge to Crimea 'a terrorist act'

Bastrykin said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism

Vladimir Putin | Russia Ukraine Conflict | Crimea

AP  |  Zaporizhzhia (Ukraine) 

Russian news reports say President Vladimir Putin is calling the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services.

"There's no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure, Putin said in a video of a meeting Sunday with the chairman of Russia's Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.

Bastrykin said he had opened a criminal case into an act of terrorism.

First Published: Sun, October 09 2022. 23:55 IST

