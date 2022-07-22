Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess to step down by Sept with Board consent

-
ALSO READ
Volkswagen, BP could expand e-car charging alliance to other regions
Volkswagen sees better chip supplies in second half boosting output
'Dieselgate': Volkswagen to pay $242 mn to around 91,000 British drivers
Russian energy embargo could deal big blow to German economy: Bundesbank
Volkswagen delivers over 2k mid-size Virtus sedans to customers in 2 weeks
-
Herbert Diess, the CEO of the German automaker Volkswagen, is stepping down, the company announced Friday.
The Wolfsburg, Germany-based company said Diess, who took over as CEO in 2018, will depart September 1 by mutual consent with the board. His contract was set to expire in 2025.
Diess presided over the automaker at a time of significant change in the industry, including a shift toward producing more electric vehicles.
Hans Dieter Ptsch, chairman of Volkswagen's supervisory board, thanked Diess in a statement and praised his role in advancing the transformation of the company.
Not only did he steer the company through extremely turbulent waters, but he also implemented a fundamentally new strategy, Ptsch said.
Oliver Blume, who is now CEO of Porsche, will succeed Diess. Volkswagen also said the company's chief financial officer, Arno Antlitz, will become the new chief operating officer.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU