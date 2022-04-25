Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation: Ukraine official

-
An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday night that the US secretary of state and defense secretary were meeting with the Ukrainian leader in the highest-level visit to Kyiv by an American delegation since the start of Russia's invasion.
The adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview on Ukrainian TV late Sunday that the talks are going on "right now."
Zelenskyy's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons in its fight against the Russian invasion, which began 60 days ago.
