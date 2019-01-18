Wall Street advances as industrials jump on trade hopes; Dow rises 160 pts

US stocks advanced on Thursday as hopes of a resolution to the trade dispute between the and boosted industrial shares and lifted investor sentiment.

Stocks spiked higher in afternoon trading after the Journal reported that discussed lifting some or all tariffs imposed on Chinese imports and suggested offering a tariff rollback during trade discussions scheduled for Jan. 30.

S&P 500 industrial stocks, which have been sensitive to trade developments, rose 1.7 percent. They held most of their gains even as US stocks pulled back from session highs after a Treasury said that Mnuchin had not made any such recommendations.

"The market reaction is really telling," said Michael Antonelli, at in "It shows how badly people want the trade war to end."

Earlier, industrial stocks had moved higher as shares of defense contractors rose after unveiled a new US missile defense strategy. Shares of advanced 3.3 percent, and shares of gained 2.4 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 162.94 points, or 0.67 percent, to 24,370.1, the S&P 500 gained 19.86 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,635.96 and the Composite added 49.77 points, or 0.71 percent, to 7,084.46.

With Thursday's gains, the benchmark closed above its 50-day moving average for the first time since Dec. 3. The S&P 500 is 10.1 percent away from its Sept. 20 record close after having rallied from a 20-month low on on concerns over a global economic slowdown.

Also helping to boost stocks on Thursday was a rebound in financial shares, which ended 0.5 percent higher after having dropped as much as 1 percent. The financial index has posted gains for seven straight sessions.

However, shares of ended 4.4 per cent lower after the reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit.

In after-hours trading, shares of fell 2 per cent after the video-streaming company reported quarterly results.

Analysts have cut their fourth-quarter profit growth forecast for S&P 500 companies to 14.2 percent from 20.1 percent estimated on Oct. 1, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.45-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 1.69-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and no new lows; the Composite recorded 29 new highs and 23 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 7.19 billion shares, compared to the 8.58 billion average over the last 20 trading days.