Wall Street gives up early gains as energy weighs on stocks; Dow, S&P fall

struggled for momentum on Tuesday, giving up early gains as a rebound in and renewed hope for progress in trade talks were offset by drops in and

Co reported a 37 percent increase in 737 deliveries in October but shares fell on concerns related to last month's deadly crash of a 737 operated by Indonesia's The stock was last down 2.6 percent, providing the biggest drag on the Dow.

weighed heaviest on the S&P 500, driven down after crude prices fell 7.2 per cent.

Technology bounced back from recent losses, edging the into positive territory.

U.S.- trade tensions enjoyed a reprieve as negotiations between the world's two largest economies appeared to be making headway.

and U.S. are expected to meet at a summit in at the end of November in an ongoing effort to iron out trade differences that have troubled for much of the year.

Tariff-vulnerable industrial stocks <.SPLRCI> were up 0.3 per cent, led by and Caterpillar Inc .

"(Trade is) still an open question. It's still a work in progress," said Bucky Hellwig, at in Birmingham, "It will continue to dog the short term until it gets worked out"

General Electric was up 8.6 per cent as the conglomerate unveiled plans to raise $4 billion by accelerating a sale of its stake in oilfield services provider .

jumped 28.6 per cent after its quarterly revenue topped estimates and the company announced a $50 million buyback scheme.

posted better-than-expected same-store sales, but suggested that U.S. home sales were slowing down and impending tariffs could lead to price hikes for its products.. The stock recovered from early losses, and was last up 0.3 percent.

shares were down 0.4 per cent following the online retailer's announcement that it had selected and for its two new headquarters.

Shares of dropped 5.8 per cent, the biggest percentage loser on the S&P 500, after the top U.S. meat processor's sales missed estimates due to lower demand for chicken.

The fell 126.93 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 25,260.25, the lost 4.23 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 2,721.99 and the Composite added 1.81 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 7,202.67.

Third-quarter earnings season approaches the final stretch, with 91 percent of companies having reported, 77.5 per cent of which have beaten estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, six were in negative territory.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.04-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.04-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The posted 8 new 52-week highs and 9 new lows; the Composite recorded 15 new highs and 126 new lows.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)