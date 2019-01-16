Wall Street rises with help from Netflix and China; Dow jumps over 150 pts

JUST IN
Business Standard

Reuters 

US stocks rose on Tuesday as technology and internet stocks gained on Netflix Inc's plans to raise fees for US subscribers and hopes of more stimulus for China's slowing economy fostered a risk-on mood among investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 155.75 points, or 0.65 percent, to 24,065.59, the S&P 500 gained 27.68 points, or 1.07 percent, to 2,610.29 and the Nasdaq Composite  added 117.92 points, or 1.71 percent, to 7,023.83.

 
First Published: Wed, January 16 2019. 02:49 IST

