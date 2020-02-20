JUST IN
Wall Street drops more than 1% as coronavirus fears grow; Dow falls 328 pts

The S&P 500 fell 38.45 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 3,347.70

Reuters 

US stock indexes fell more than 1% on Thursday, with technology stocks among the hardest hit as investors weigh how bad the economic damage will be from the coronavirus outbreak as the number of cases rise outside of China.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 328.03 points, or 1.12 per cent, at 29,020.00 and the S&P 500 fell 38.45 points, or 1.14 per cent, to 3,347.70. The Nasdaq Composite was down 157.28 points, or 1.60 per cent, at 9,659.90.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
