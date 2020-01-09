Wall Street hits record high on optimism about US-China deal, FAANG rally

-
US stock indexes hit record highs at the open on Thursday after the United States and Iran pulled back from new military action, while firming optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal added to the upbeat mood.
The biggest boost to the main indexes were the FAANG group of stocks - Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Netflix Inc - after bullish brokerage comments.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.88 points, or 0.37%, at the open to 28,851.97. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.40%, at 3,266.03. The Nasdaq Composite gained 73.03 points, or 0.80%, to 9,202.27 at the opening bell.
