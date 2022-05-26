We can't let Putin win this war: German Chancellor on Ukraine conflict

-
ALSO READ
Russia's attack on Ukraine 'dark day for Europe', says German Chancellor
Blow to German Chancellor as conservatives win key state with 35.7% votes
Kremlin has signalled it is open to dialogue: German Chancellor
German Chancellor calls for negotiated solution to Ukraine crisis
PM Modi's meets German Chancellor Scholz during Europe visit
-
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday said Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot be allowed to win his war in Ukraine and sought to end any dependence on Russian fuels, even as he asserted that deglobalisation was not going to work.
In a special address on the last day of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022, Scholz said it was not only the statehood of Ukraine that was at stake, but also the system of international cooperation, designed in the aftermath of two world wars to the vow of "never again".
A system that subjects power to law, bans violence and guarantees freedom, security and prosperity is also at stake, he asserted.
He, however, said Putin's war was not the sole reason for a global watershed moment.
"In this multipolar world, very different countries with growing influence are demanding a greater political participation. This is not a threat. We will open up new ways of cooperation," he said.
The chancellor further said, "One thing is clear -- deglobalisation is the wrong track. It will not work. We need a different globalisation that promotes smart and sustainable solutions to climate change as well as solidarity-based action in the food crisis or in the fight against pandemics."
Speaking about the need to resist Russia's aggression against Ukraine, he said, "Our goal is therefore crystal clear -- we cannot allow Putin to win this war."
He also said the 2020s will be years of change, renewal and rebuilding, and that he is looking forward to a more hopeful future for Europe.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU