California authorities on high alert after Texas school shooting kills 21

-
ALSO READ
Conspiracy theories, misinformation swirl around Texas school shooting
A list of some of the deadliest shootings in US schools since 1999
UNICEF chief urges action to protect children after Texas school shooting
US states divided on gun control measures even as mass shootings rise
An epidemic we can control: McConaughey on school carnage in his hometown
-
Authorities in Southern California are on high alert in the wake of the Texas school massacre that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers earlier this week.
Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said in a statement on Wednesday that they are "working closely with the Los Angeles School Police to increase patrols around our schools and common pathways to ensure the safety of our children", reports Xinhua news agency.
"Yesterday (Tuesday) the world suffered yet another tragedy in the loss of 19 innocent children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas at the hands of a mass shooter," he said, noting that "we are also working diligently to investigate crimes and behaviors that can lead to future violence".
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that his Department's stations "will be closely monitoring and working with our station's school resources officers to ensure the safety of our children".
Police departments in some cities in Los Angeles County also issued statements, saying that they will take safe measures, for example, showing a "strong presence" or maintaining "a vigilant posture" around local schools.
Arcadia Police Department said in a Facebook post that "although part of our normal patrol duties, APD Officers will be conducting extra patrols at our schools. We will have extra officers out as well".
Police authorities in some other Southern California counties also vowed to protect the safety of their cities after the latest mass school shooting in the country.
Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes noted in a statement that there were no adequate words to describe Tuesday's elementary school shooting.
"While we believe this is an isolated incident, the Orange County Intelligence Assessment Center is monitoring the situation, and we will have an increased presence at schools in our jurisdiction," he added.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department noted in a statement that the agency has monitored the incident from the beginning and will continue to work with its patrol stations, school resource officers, school police departments, and education partners.
San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit said that when he heard the news out of Texas, he contacted local law enforcement agencies to make sure they were all on the same page and had their eyes and ears open to possible local threats, NBC 7 San Diego TV station reported.
What's equally important, Nisleit was quoted as saying by the news outlet, is making sure civilians know their role in stopping tragic incidents like this one from happening in their community.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU