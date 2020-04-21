'We needed to go': Rich Americans activate Covid-19 pandemic escape plans

As infections tore across the US in early March, a Silicon Valley executive called the survival shelter manufacturer Rising S Co He wanted to know how to open the secret door to his multimillion-dollar bunker 11 feet underground in



The tech chief had never used the bunker and couldn’t remember how to unlock it, said Gary Lynch, general manager of Texas-based Rising S Co “He wanted to verify the combination for the door and was asking questions about the power and the hot water heater and whether he needed to take extra water or air filters,” Lynch said. The businessman runs a company in the Bay Area but lives in New York, which was fast becoming the world’s epicenter.



“He went out to to escape everything that’s happening,” Lynch said, declining to identify the bunker owner because he keeps his client lists private. “And as far as I know, he’s still there.”



For years, has featured prominently in the doomsday survival plans of wealthy Americans worried that, say, a killer germ might paralyze the world. Isolated at the edge of the earth, more than 1,000 miles off the southern coast of Australia, New Zealand is home to about 4.9 million people, about a fifth as many as the New York metro area.



The clean, green, island nation is known for its natural beauty, laid-back politicians and premier health facilities. In recent weeks, the country has been lauded for its response to the pandemic.



It enforced a four-week lockdown early, and now has more recoveries than cases. Only 12 people have died from the disease.