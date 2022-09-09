Weekly storage of natural gas in US rises, says energy information agency

-
ALSO READ
Amendments in EIA notification: Can the govt really avoid public notice?
US consumption of natural gas to increase: Energy Information Admin
CNG, PNG prices spike; govt says awaiting data to make gas allocation
Oil Ministry freezes gas allocation, prices of CNG, PNG spike
Spotlight falls on natural gas amid energy transition debate & geopolitics
-
Working gas storage in the contiguous US was 2,694 billion cubic feet in the week ending September 2, a net increase of 54 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has said in a report.
The total working gas storage decreased by 7.6 per cent from this time in 2021, or down 11.5 per cent from the five-year average, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the EIA's Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report.
The storage of working gas in the US usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.
Working gas is defined as the amount of natural gas stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.
The contiguous US consists of the country's 48 adjoining states, plus the District of Columbia, and excludes the non-contiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii, and all off-shore insular areas.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU