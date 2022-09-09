Weekly storage of natural gas in US rises, says energy information agency

Working gas storage in the contiguous US was 2,694 billion cubic feet in the week ending September 2, a net increase of 54 billion cubic feet from the previous week, the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has said in a report.

The total working gas storage decreased by 7.6 per cent from this time in 2021, or down 11.5 per cent from the five-year average, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the EIA's Weekly Storage Report.

The storage of working gas in the US usually turns to decrease in November and continues to drop in April when heating season ends in the country, according to previous data.

Working gas is defined as the amount of stored underground that can be withdrawn for use. Its storage capacity can be measured in two ways: design capacity and demonstrated maximum working gas capacity.

The contiguous US consists of the country's 48 adjoining states, plus the District of Columbia, and excludes the non-contiguous states of Alaska and Hawaii, and all off-shore insular areas.

