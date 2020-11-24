Western Union suspends its operations across Cuba as sanctions bite

-
ALSO READ
US trade embargo causes $144 billion losses for Cuban economy
Tropical Depression forms south of Cuba, set to strengthen into hurricane
China and Russia win seats on UN human rights council, Saudi Arabia lose
'History will absolve me'
China, Russia, Cuba getting seats on UNHRC an embarrassment for UN: Pompeo
-
Western Union Co suspended its operations across Cuba on Monday evening as new U.S. sanctions kicked in, cutting a key lifeline for many struggling Cuban families as the coronavirus pandemic deepens the Communist-run island's economic crisis.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has promised to roll back some sanctions on remittances. But any lifting of the suspension could take time and until then, Cuban Americans are expected to resort to alternatives that are more costly, less secure and less rapid.
Remittances to Cuba are believed to be around $2 billion to $3 billion annually, representing its third biggest source of dollars after the services industry and tourism.
Money transfers from the United States via Western Union were estimated at more than $1 billion last year, the majority of which was sent from Florida, according to John Kavulich, president of the U.S.-Cuba Trade and Economic Council.
Current options for remittances include agencies that hire "mules" to fly out to Cuba with cash and which predate Western Union's start in Cuba 20 years ago, as well as companies that transfer dollars to Cuban accounts - though that money can only be used at state stores.
Cryptocurrency exchanges are also promoting themselves as an alternative. Cuban Americans can transfer digital currencies to middle men on the island who then give money to the Cuban Americans' relatives.
But such platforms lack oversight, cryptocurrencies can fluctuate rapidly and unexpectedly in value and internet access is still not a given in Cuba, Kavulich said.
"We've looked but there are no safe services," said local resident Arturo Labaut.
The closures of Western Union's 407 offices in Cuba came into effect after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration banned U.S. firms sending remittances via military-controlled companies that include Western Union's main Cuban partner.
His administration has also previously capped the amount Cuban Americans can send family members at $1,000 per quarter, and transfers of money to non-family members are no longer allowed.
The new ban comes just as Cuba has started enacting structural reforms to revive its state-run economy which have been long called for but which will spell pain for its residents in the meantime.
"It's a bad time to be doing this because of the suffering it will cause," said Florida International University professor Guillermo Grenier.
"It's not governments that suffer, it's people."
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU