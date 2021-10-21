WeWork goes public through SPAC, 2 years after failed IPO attempt

-
ALSO READ
What's a SPAC and how does it help startups in raising money? Decoded
WeWork India bolsters leadership team as country reopens
SPAC promoters shun Chinese deals amid mounting tensions
Opinion divided on SPAC-tacular route for foreign listing of start-ups
IPOs: From Paytm to Oyo, complaints are holding up key clearances
-
The stock is up more than 5 per cent.
The office-leasing company scrapped plans for an IPO in 2019 after investors’ concerns over its business model and corporate governance and its founder and former CEO Adam Neumann. Things have rebounded in recent months, WeWork executives said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU