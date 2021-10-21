JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

UN sets up special trust fund for 'people's economy' in Afghanistan
Business Standard

WeWork goes public through SPAC, 2 years after failed IPO attempt

The office-leasing company scrapped plans for an IPO in 2019 after investors' concerns over its business model and corporate governance and its founder and former CEO Adam Neumann

Topics
WeWork | IPO | Office leasing

Reuters 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Shares of WeWork jumped 8 per cent in early trading on Thursday, as the company went public through a special purpose acquisition company over two years following its failed IPO.

The stock is up more than 5 per cent.

The office-leasing company scrapped plans for an IPO in 2019 after investors’ concerns over its business model and corporate governance and its founder and former CEO Adam Neumann. Things have rebounded in recent months, WeWork executives said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, October 21 2021. 23:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.