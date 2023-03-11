JUST IN
SVB Financial Group in talks for sale; crisis triggers global banking rout
Business Standard

What could go wrong? Oscars team prepares for anything after Smith slap

For the first time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has created a crisis team to respond to any mishaps

Topics
Oscars | US | movies

Reuters 

Will Smith

Organisers of Sunday’s 95th Academy Awards are preparing for the unexpected after Will Smith’s infamous slap of Chris Rock convulsed Hollywood’s biggest awards ceremony last year.

For the first time, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has created a crisis team to respond to any mishaps. “It is our hope that we will be prepared for anything,” Academy Chief Executive Bill Kramer told Time magazine in a recent interview. “Because of last year, we’ve opened our minds to the many things that can happen at the Oscars.” The film Academy was heavily criticized for allowing Smith to remain in the audience, and accept the best actor trophy, after attacking Rock on stage over a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

The organization has not disclosed details about the membership of the crisis team or how it may react to anything out of the ordinary. Smith will not be in attendance. He was banned from attending the event for 10 years.

At a February luncheon for nominees, Academy President Janet Yang said the group learned that it must act “swiftly, compassionately and decisively” in times of crisis, and “you should and can expect no less from us going forward.”

Security is tight at the Dolby Theatre where the ceremony is held. Law enforcement closes off several blocks around the theater and the red carpet. Show producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner said they hope to keep the spotlight this time on the year’s nominated movies and the people who brought them to life.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 00:04 IST

