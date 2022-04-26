What next for Parag Agrawal with Elon Musk as Twitter boss?

-
ALSO READ
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Elon Musk dodges limits in Twitter board seat refusal, say experts
Elon Musk clinches deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion
Tesla's Elon Musk puts up a poll on Twitter, Parag Agrawal responds
-
After Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion, its Indian-origin CEO Parag Agrawal said on Tuesday that the micro-blogging platform has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world.
"Deeply proud of our teams and inspired by the work that has never been more important. I know this is a significant change and you're likely processing what this means for you and Twitter's future," Agrawal tweeted.
He was set to address Twitter employees in a town hall on what this takeover means to them and allay their fears.
The Twitter buyout casts doubts on the future of Agrawal, and it is still unclear whether he would like to remain at the helm, with Musk now being at the very top of the platform.
Musk has already said he doesn't have faith in the management of Twitter.
The decision to sell the platform to the Tesla CEO also signals that the board is somehow not reportedly convinced in Agrawal's capabilities, who took over from Jack Dorsey in November 2021, as the company is not making enough profits.
Musk has reiterated that the micro-blogging platform needs to be made private to grow and promote "free speech".
Agrawal had earlier said the Tesla CEO had decided "not to join our board which I believe is for the best".
Musk said "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated".
--IANS
na/arm/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU