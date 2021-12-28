White House says meeting between Russia NATO leaders expected on Jan 12

A Russia- meeting is expected on January 12, Sputnik reported citing a news agency.

The Russian news agency sourced the report from a London based news agency that cited US National Security Council spokesperson.

Earlier, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he intends to convene a meeting of the NATO- Council on January 12.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the meeting will focus on Russian proposals on security guarantees, including non-expansion of the alliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)