White House says meeting between Russia NATO leaders expected on Jan 12

A Russia-NATO meeting is expected on January 12, Sputnik reported citing a news agency.
The Russian news agency sourced the report from a London based news agency that cited US National Security Council spokesperson.
Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he intends to convene a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on January 12.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the meeting will focus on Russian proposals on security guarantees, including non-expansion of the alliance.
