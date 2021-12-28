Russia supplies weapons to Tajikistan amid concern over Afghanistan

has supplied weapons and equipment to recently to strengthen its defence capability, President Vladimir Putin has said.

The shipments were aimed at helping effectively counter threats coming from outside, Putin said on Monday during a meeting with visiting Tajik President Emomali Rahmon in Russia's St. Petersburg.

Calling a reliable and close ally of Russia, the Russian President expressed concern over the situation on the Tajik-Afghan borders, Xinhua news agency reported.

Rahmon said that the two countries closely cooperate in the field of security, and he was ready to discuss and regional issues, particularly the Afghan problem, with Putin.

