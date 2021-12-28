Iran interested to mediate talks between different groups in Afghanistan

-
Iran on Monday showed its interest to mediate talks between different groups in Afghanistan for stability and peace in the war-torn country.
Iranian President's special representative to Afghanistan Hassan Kazzemi Qomi said that Tehran has good relations with all factions in Afghanistan and can mediate talks between them, reported Khaama Press.
Qomi met with Afghan leader in exile Muhammad Muhaqiq and acknowledged that Iran is ready to mediate talks to help Afghanistan reach stability and establish an inclusive government, FARS news agency reported.
The special representative said that his country stands for peace and stability in Afghanistan and emphasized that the country's issue be resolved through negotiations among all ethnic groups.
He added that peace and stability are in the favour of the whole world and the region, reported Khaama Press.
The anti-Taliban resistance force in Panjshir province led by Ahmad Masoud was the only group with whom the Taliban wanted negotiations that did not conclude to any agreement, reported Khaama Press.
