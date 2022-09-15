Shell Plc's new CEO Wael Sawan: Here are some facts on the new boss

-
ALSO READ
Shell's CEO Ben van Beurden prepares to step down next year: Reports
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden to leave at year-end; gas chief Sawan to step in
Stokes retires: Five reasons why fans will miss Big Ben in ODIs even more
Shell smashes record again with $11.5-bn Q2 profit, announces $6-bn buyback
PM Modi inaugurates 'Smriti Van' memorial for earthquake victims in Gujarat
-
Shell named Wael Sawan, head of its integrated gas and renewables division, on Thursday as the group's chief executive officer, replacing Ben van Beurden, with the energy major at the cusp of a transition to cleaner energy.
Sawan, 48, oversees Shell's growth into low carbon energies, as well as its giant gas business. He was seen as the front-runner to succeed van Beurden, Reuters reported earlier this month, and will inherit one of the industry's most ambitious green targets.
Here are some facts on the new boss:
* Born in 1974, Sawan has been heading Shell's integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions division since November 2021
* A Canadian citizen of Lebanese origin, Sawan is an alumni of Harvard Business School and completed his engineering from Canada's McGill University
* Sawan joined Shell in 1997 and has been a member of the group's executive committee for three years now * Before taking up his current role, Sawan was director of Shell's upstream business where he oversaw the divestment of the Permian business and decision to exit onshore Nigeria
* Sawan also had stints with Shell's deepwater and Qatar operations
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU