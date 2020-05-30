Will suspend certain Chinese nationals' entry to US universities: Trump

Accusing China of conducting "illicit espionage" to steal US industrial secrets, President said on Friday (local time) that he will issue a proclamation to suspend entry of certain Chinese nationals to American universities.

"For years, the government of China has conducted illicit espionage to steal our industrial secrets. Today I will issue a proclamation to better secure our nation's vital university research and suspend entry of certain foreign nationals from China, identified as potential security risks," the US President said while addressing reporters at Rose Garden.

China and the US are at loggerheads since the outbreak of coronavirus over the origin of the virus.





Trump has repeatedly criticised China's response to the coronavirus outbreak. During the media address, the US President said that China has total control over the (WHO).

He also announced that the US is terminating its relationship with the WHO.

"China has total control over WHO despite only paying $40 million a year compared to what the US has been paying, which is approx $450 million a year. Because they have failed to make requested and needed reforms today, we will be terminating our relationship with WHO," Trump said.