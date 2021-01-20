With blazers and sneakers, Harris brings in new style of power dressing

-
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris as V-P is 'transformative, meaningful' moment for US: Krishnamoorthi
Mike Pence, Kamala Harris all set for vice-presidential debate on Wednesday
Biden will be a president who represents the best in us: Kamala Harris
'Will do what it takes' to make Biden our Commander-in-Chief: Kamala Harris
Mike Pence-Kamala Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
-
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' understated and elegant signature style of blazers combined with sneakers signals a new way of power dressing.
Harris, 56, will make history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian American vice president on Wednesday.
Emerging as a woman of conviction and dedicated towards her work, Harris makes sure her approachable personality is reflected through her attire, several US media outlets reported.
Her no-nonsense wardrobe often features sharp blazers, skinny pants, pearls and Converse sneakers.
“Her style is understated, tailored, elegant, businesslike, with a touch of whimsy," said Susan E. Kelley, who runs the blog What Kamala Wore, in a report in the New York Post.
“The clothes don't wear her; she wears the clothes," Kelley said.
That professional polish mixed with West Coast nonchalance signals a new way of dressing for the corridors of power, it said.
Harris' fashion sense dates back to the days when she was a lawyer in San Francisco. She had a big collection of sharp blazers in neutral tones along with accessories like boldly patterned scarves, colourful Converse or the jangly bangles she wears alongside a Cartier watch, the report said.
Harris has always maintained a simple yet graceful look, whether it is her debut as the vice presidential candidate or her victory speech when the Democrats won the November 3 presidential election.
ALSO READ: Inauguration Day LIVE: Biden, Harris arrive at US Capitol to take oath
"She dressed in her usual work style of dark neutrals and simple lines. In the pictures, she doesn’t look stiffly styled or glamorously made-over for her debut as a vice-presidential candidate. Her clothes do not look like they’ve been pulled fresh from a shopping bag," a report in the Washington Post said.
She largely eschews the usual red, white and blue accents politicians generally employ to drive home their patriotism, the New York Post report said.
Daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother, Harris is giving fashion goals to women who want to look stylish yet comfortable in what they wear.
She has also featured on the cover page of Vogue's February issue in her signature style.
In recent months, at least two blogs- Kamala's Closet and What Kamala Wore, have been launched detailing every stylish or mundane look she is donning.
There is also speculation as to what Harris would be wearing on inauguration day.
“I am so curious about her outfit. Is she going to do any sort of nod to her upbringing by wearing something by an Indian designer or a Black designer? Is she going to wear a designer she’s used in the past, like Altuzarra or Michael Kors, or someone out of left field?" said Vittoria Vignone, who manages the blog Kamala’s Closet, was quoted as saying in the New York Post report.
Popular American singer Beyonce Knowles' mother Tina has urged her followers on Instagram to join her in dressing like the Vice President-elect on Inauguration Day. “Jeans, blazer, converse tennis shoes, pearls. I think it’s a great idea!" she said.
Hazel Clark, professor at the Parsons School of Design, said that Harris has managed to dress in a way that lets her be taken seriously and also be true to herself.
“She shows that you don’t have to be a slave for fashion and be stylish. You can be you and be on the cover of Vogue. I think that is inspiring," Clark was quoted as saying by the New York Post.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU