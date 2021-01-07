Woman shot during violent protests in US Capitol dies: Police spokesperson

-
The woman who was shot during the violent protests at the US Capitol was pronounced dead at an area hospital, a spokesperson with the Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to CNN.
"Yes, the adult female that was shot inside of the Capitol was pronounced dead at an area hospital," said spokesperson Dustin Sternbeck with the Metropolitan Police Department.
The woman's name was not released. Video posted on social media showed a crowd inside the Capitol, a gunshot was heard and then the woman, wearing a Trump banner around her neck, lowered to the ground. She could later be seen being loaded into an ambulance with blood around her upper body, according to Washington Post.
The chaotic and violent scene unfolded at the Capitol on Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump swarmed the building to protest the Electoral College vote, forcing a lockdown and various confrontations with police, reported The Hill.
Rioters overpowered police and broke into the Capitol to protest as a joint session of Congress convened to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Multiple officers were injured in the scuffle.
"I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement," said former US President George W Bush.
Several lawmakers called on Trump to condemn the actions of his supporters.
In a one-minute video on Twitter, Trump urged his supporters to 'go home', while reiterating his unproven allegations that the recently-concluded presidential election was fraudulent' and 'stolen'.
"I know you are pained, I know you are hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. That was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We've to have law and order. We don't want anybody hurt," he said.
