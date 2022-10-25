JUST IN
Sterling rises as Rishi Sunak becomes UK PM while US dollar slumps
Nasdaq leads Wall Street higher as investors brace for megacap earnings
US Fed is losing billions, wiping out profits that funded spending
European stocks up as investors see signs Fed could slow rate rises
Gold prices listless as traders navigate steady dollar, Fed reserve cues
US, European shares rise on hopes Fed will slow interest rate hike pace
Oil gains on weaker US business activity, but Chinese demand data weighs
Gold prices slip as dollar gains, investors assess US Fed's stance
Dollar shrugs off suspected yen intervention, Europe clings to US Fed hopes
China's billion-dollar cash-for-copper trade grinds to a halt, stocks dip
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets
Indian-origin Suella Braverman back as Home Secretary in UK PM's cabinet
Business Standard

World is in its 'first truly global energy crisis': IEA chief Fatih Birol

The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed

Topics
International Energy Agency | Fuel Crisis | Fuel demand

Reuters 

Fatih Birol, IEA’s Executive Director
Fatih Birol, IEA’s Executive Director

Tightening markets for liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide and major oil producers cutting supply have put the world in the middle of “the first truly global energy crisis”, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. Rising imports of LNG to Europe amid the Ukraine crisis and a potential rebound in Chinese appetite for the fuel will tighten the market as only 20 billion cubic meters of new LNG capacity will come to market next year, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said during the Singapore International Energy Week.

At the same time the recent decision by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies, known as Opec+, to cut 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of output is a “risky” decision as the IEA sees global oil demand growth of close to 2 million bpd this year, Birol said. “(It is) especially risky as several economies around the world are on the brink of a recession, if that we are talking about the global recession...I found this decision really unfortunate,” he said.

The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions. Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime,” Birol said. “Unless we will have an extremely cold and long winter, unless there will be any surprises in terms of what we have seen, for example Nordstream pipeline explosion, Europe should go through this winter with some economic and social bruises,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on International Energy Agency

First Published: Tue, October 25 2022. 22:31 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.