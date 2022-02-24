World Trade Organisation to hold ministerial meeting in mid-June in Geneva

-
ALSO READ
WTO postpones ministerial conference amid fears over new Covid variant
Piyush Goyal pushes for stronger trade ties at G20 ministerial meet
IP waiver for Covid-19 vaccine on Piyush Goyal-WTO chief meet agenda
India loses WTO dispute over sugar subsidies; set to file an appeal
WTO Council discusses India call for ministers' virtual meet on Covid-19
-
Members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has agreed to hold their 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) during the week of June 13 in Geneva, the organisation said.
According to a WTO press release, the decision was taken by the organisation's General Council following the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions in the host country Switzerland. The exact dates of the meeting will be specified later.
Dacio Castillo, Ambassador of Honduras to the WTO and Chair of the General Council, said fixing the dates for the conference should provide impetus to the WTO's work and focus for the discussions, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Let us work together with the primary objective in mind that the Conference will provide the WTO, and us here in Geneva, with an opportunity to demonstrate that the WTO can deliver," Castillo added.
"Let us make this count."
MC12 was originally due to be held in June 2020 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
The rescheduled meeting was set to be held between November 30 and December 3, 2021, but was postponed due to the Omicron variant Covid-19 outbreak, which led to the imposition of travel restrictions and quarantine requirements that would have prevented many ministers from reaching Geneva.
The Ministerial Conference, which is attended by trade ministers and other senior officials from the organisation's 164 members, is the WTO's highest decision-making body.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU